Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik talks about their divorce year, calls it ‘bleakest, darkest moment’ in long post; ‘Got me thinking…’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2011, but the couple separated in 2019. Avantika recently opened up about their divorce, describing it as the 'bleakest, darkest moment' and shared her feelings of being 'broke and unraveled' during that time.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Avantika, took to Instagram to reflect on a meaningful reunion with two friends she hadn’t seen in years. She added, "The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unraveled... And then they saw me now."

See below!

After meeting up, they shared how they noticed a transformation in her, saying she now exudes authenticity and joy. The most profound compliment, she shared, was when they told her she was 'living'.

She added, “It got me thinking on how I got here and I know it's because somehow shockingly I always chose hope.”

Avantika Malik also shared, "In the darkest, bleakest moments (and there were a few) to be able to remind myself that if all I do is work on putting out the love that is within me then the universe will generously reflect that back to me. What is within is without."

She also shared a post she came across, which felt like the perfect reminder to always choose love over bitterness, courage over fear, faith over despair, and most importantly, to 'always hold onto HOPE'. She proudly mentioned that she is learning to embrace and express self-love more often.

Advertisement

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik started their relationship at the age of 19 and married on January 10, 2011, in a private ceremony at his uncle Aamir Khan's house. They became parents to a daughter, Imara, in 2014.

After an eight-year marriage, the couple decided to part ways, officially divorcing in 2019. Imran is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan’s GF Lekha Washington opens up on being ‘mutually madly’ in love with actor: ‘The part that I cherish the most…’