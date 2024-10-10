Imran Khan admits doing THIS after being diagnosed with depression; says ‘Happiness is a strange word’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of depression.

Imran Khan is among the few actors who have discussed mental health in his interviews. On World Mental Health Day, the actor revealed that he wasn't in an emotionally happy space during his 20s. However, his family didn't stigmatize mental health issues, and he went ahead to seek help. Imran added how he has been going for analysis for 8 years now and feels better in life now.

Khan's career grabbed a lot of attention since he made his successful debut with his uncle Aamir Khan's film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. But in a new interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that in his personal life, he was dealing with anxiety.

Although mental health has become a commonly discussed issue in today's time, the situation was different a decade ago. Imran said, "People, in general, didn't have an attitude of acceptance. Today's generation has embraced the idea of mental health care. Their sympathy is mind-blowing."

However, the Break Ke Baad actor was fortunate to have an understanding family. Khan mentioned that his mother is a practicing psychoanalyst due to which he had a good awareness of mental health. Consequently, he decided to go for analysis himself and was diagnosed with depression.

When Imran Khan was asked if he feels happy now, he stated, "Happiness is a strange word because you cannot always be happy. Rather, the question is. Do you feel like getting out of bed in the morning and doing stuff? If not, you are in a state of actual collapse."

After a long break and several analysis sessions, Imran feels better now, which wasn't the case in his 20s. He said, "In that way, I am in a place that is healthier. Since my early 20s, I had not been in a healthy space, emotionally or psychologically." Since the past year, he has shared his experience related to mental health struggles in different interviews and often tries to create awareness through them.

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti and is soon planning to make a comeback in Bollywood.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

