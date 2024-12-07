Imran Khan’s GF Lekha Washington opens up on being ‘mutually madly’ in love with actor: ‘The part that I cherish the most…’

Imran Khan's return to the spotlight has fans excited about both his career and personal life. Spotted together often, he and girlfriend Lekha Washington set couple goals. Recently, Lekha shared that they are ‘mutually madly’ in love and revealed that what she cherishes most is their ability to communicate and grow into better versions of themselves.

In an interview with Money Control, Imran Khan’s girlfriend, Lekha Washington, described their relationship as a rare gift in today’s cynical world. She said, "In this cynical world, to live and grow together with someone whilst being mutually madly in love is a rare gift. It is also hard work."

She further added, "The part that I cherish the most is our ability to talk things through and evolve into, hopefully, better versions of ourselves. The excellent posterior is a bonus!"

Last month, the duo was spotted together after a movie date, radiating couple goals. As they walked out of the screening of Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, Lekha lovingly looked at Imran while he held her hand, and the couple seemed completely in sync, enjoying each other’s company.

The pair shared smiles with the paparazzi, with Imran holding her hand as she gazed at him with affection. Their undeniable chemistry was on full display as they posed for photos, leaving everyone in awe.

Advertisement

Watch the video here!

Earlier, in a chat with comedian Raunaq Rajani, Imran Khan revealed that he and Lekha Washington have been dating since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussing the topic of living together, Imran shared that it was Lekha who brought it up, and he felt it was the right moment to take that step.

He lightheartedly mentioned that their new living arrangement has sparked some playful disagreements, especially when it comes to household items. For example, while Lekha prefers a collection of glasses for different drinks, Imran jokes that his single mug is versatile enough for any beverage. He also quipped about owning 15 plates, even though it’s just the two of them sharing the space.

Imran Khan was married to Avantika Malik in 2011, but they divorced in 2019. The couple, who share a daughter named Imara, saw rumors about their separation emerge in 2019. However, neither Imran nor Avantika publicly commented on the speculation at the time. It wasn’t until the following year that it was confirmed they had decided to part ways.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Imran Khan reacts to comparison with Ranbir Kapoor in early years; 'It’s unfortunate...'