Indian Govt uses Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri meme to warn people against Ram Mandir scam

The entire country is waiting for one of the most coveted events of the year. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 and to attend the event, scores of people have flown to the city. The popularity of the occasion has also given fraudsters the opportunity to con people in the name of getting VIP entry at the event. To create awareness against this scam, the government of India used a meme from Hera Pheri.

All eyes are currently glued on the TV screens that are bringing in live visuals from India’s Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held tomorrow. Some people also want to witness the historic event live from the venue. Looking at their eagerness and the dearth of space to accommodate all, some cheaters have come up with the idea of looting the devotees by promising them VIP entry to the event.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the government of India took to its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) and made people aware of the ongoing VIP entry scam. Sharing a meme from the film Hera Pheri featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the X handle Cyber Dost asked citizens not to click on any suspicious link and avoid making payments to unauthorized websites.

The post read, “Beware of recent online frauds: Fraudsters may convince you for Fake passes of VIP Entry regarding "Pran Pratishtha Event" of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Don't click any suspicious link and avoid transaction in this regard to unknown number or website. #Ayodhya #ShriRam #I4C.”

Bollywood celebs who might attend the historical event

As reported earlier, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 and will also be aired live on TV and various online platforms in India starting at 12:15 p.m. Several Bollywood celebs have also received the invite to attend the event. Recently, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Oberoi were spotted jetting off to Ayodhya. Rajinikanth and Dhanush were also papped arriving at the airport in Chennai as they left to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Moreover, it’s being reported that Hema Malini, Rakesh Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh, and others have been invited to perform in Ayodhya.

