Sonam Kapoor embraces avant-garde glamor in black blazer set with statement feather detailing

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her daring and unique outfits. With her amazing fashion sense, the Bollywood star effortlessly teaches us how to spice up our daily routine, just like adding that extra flavor to our everyday tea.

Javed Akhtar's recent birthday celebration was lit, and Sonam rocked the party with her one-of-a-kind outfit. The photographers couldn't get enough of her, as she flaunted a truly unique ensemble. So keep scrolling to see Sonam Kapoor's latest stunning look.

Sonam Kapoor in a black blazer set

Sonam Kapoor looked incredible in a black blazer combo that oozed party vibes. The shawl lapel collar blazer was a standout, giving off an air of sophistication and glamor. She effortlessly pulled off the powerful yet stylish look by pairing it with matching black pants.

The rich feather detailing on one shoulder added a sense of grandeur and intrigue to the ensemble. Without stopping there, the pants' hem also had those delicate feather embellishments, making the whole outfit come together flawlessly.

Sonam Kapoor's choice of accessories

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress completed her appearance with a blingy silver handbag, demonstrating her taste for all things spectacular and eye-catching. And she didn't stop there! She perfectly matched her ear piercings with dainty and elegant tops, effectively boosting her look.

Advertisement

To complete the appearance, she chose gorgeous black loafers that exuded casual calm while keeping an aura of classic flair. The Zoya Factor fame's flawless accessory selection reflects her expertise in the art of fashion, seamlessly unioning sophisticated style with a touch of playful charm. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Sonam Kapoor's hair and makeup

The Sanju actress' makeup was immaculately executed as always. Her dramatically contoured and flushed cheeks provided intensity, enhancing her look. Her eye makeup was applied with a delicate touch, subtly highlighting her eyes' inherent beauty and irresistible appeal.

As for her hairstyle, she went for a sleek swept-back bun with a middle parting, exuding sophistication and elegance. The Neerja actress once again showed her skill in makeup artistry and hairstyling, seamlessly blending dramatic and delicate elements to achieve an iconic look. Her face contouring and eyeshadow perfectly complemented her daring outfit, while her flawless complexion and neatly parted hair provided balance.

With thoughtful makeup choices and a tidy updo, Sonam created a holistic style moment that emphasized both her natural charisma and her willingness to experiment with fashion.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor's latest look? If yes do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty vs Janhvi Kapoor; who wore the chocolate brown leather fit better in a fashion face-off?