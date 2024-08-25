Inside Saira Banu’s 80th Birthday Celebration: Legendary actress rings in special day with family and friends including Farida Jalal; PICS

Legendary actress Saira Banu celebrated her 80th birthday on August 23. On the special occasion, the actress dropped an emotional post dedicated to her late husband, Dilip Kumar. Now, recently, Banu dropped a series of pictures giving a peek into her birthday celebration at home.

Today, on Aug 25, a while back, Saira Banu dropped a series of pictures from her 80th birthday celebration. In a carousel of images, we can see the legendary actress enjoying her special day with her close family and friends.

The post begins with the legendary actress standing against the backdrop of a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner with helium balloons of numeric 80. The area was decorated with vibrant flowers while she held a bunch of balloons in her hand. On her birthday, Banu radiated her timeless radiance in an olive green colored suit.

The following slide was an adorable video while veteran actress Farida Jalal and more cheer up Banu by singing a birthday song for her. The Heermandi actress was also seen expressing her love with her loving and cute gesture. The following pictures featured Banu getting precious moments captured on her phone with her loved ones while they flashed sweet smiles for the camera.

Take a look

The post was accompanied by a long and a heart-warming note that began by stating, "How do we truly measure a life? Is it measured in the milestones or those fleeting moments that quietly slip by, only to be remembered later? Maybe it’s in the anniversaries that come around each year, like an old friend who never fails to visit you. "

Advertisement

"If you ask me, life can be measured in many ways. I believe it’s in the company of your own people, people who love you. I consider myself blessed, graced by the affection and support of my family and friends," she further added.

Banu expressed gratitude towards BJP Vice President Bandra Assembly Rehan Ahmed, who is also the eldest son of her eldest brother and her daughter, Shaheen, for making special efforts to be in Mumbai. She revealed that Shaheen keeps traveling between Chennai and Mumbai most of the time.

The legendary actress went on to give a special mention to her grandnieces Anaiya and Ansharah, "who masterminded the whole event" and adorned the house with beautiful decorations and glowing happiness. She revealed that it was her grandnieces who insisted she step out for the meal, considering she doesn’t go out much.

Hailing her family as her "Rock of Gibraltar", she thanked them for making her 80th birthday a day to treasure. "Their mere presence was enough to fill my home with light," she wrote.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she thanked her friends who "bring joy" to her life including Dr Meera Agarwal, Farida Jalal, her son Yaseen, Mani Talati and Mehfooza, her daughter Shaista, Azra Lokhandwala, and Moin Beg who conceptualized Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. "Blessed to have them all around to make my day and life a happening one," she mentioned.

"So, how does one measure life? While there are many ways, I believe the truest measure is found in a room filled with family and friends, a table set with lots of food, and an invisible thread called love. Thank goodness for family and friends!" she wrote on a concluding note followed by a smile and red-heart emojis.

The post was swarmed with heartfelt birthday wishes from fans and followers, including Richa Chadha. Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Poonam Dhillon seeks Arshad Warsi's clarification on his 'joker' comment about Prabhas; says he should 'undo the hurt...'