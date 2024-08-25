Poonam Dhillon seeks Arshad Warsi's clarification on his 'joker' comment about Prabhas; says he should 'undo the hurt...'

Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comments on Prabhas’ performance in Kalki 2898 AD have created a widespread controversy. Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu, president of MAA (Movie Artiste Association) sent a letter to CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) president Poonam Dhillon highlighting the hurt inflicted by the actor’s comment. In response to this, the veteran actress has ensured a reply from Warsi to take feedback on the same.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Poonam Dhillon, president of CINTAA admitted that Arshad Warsi’s recent comments have created "a bit of unpleasantness" especially in the Telugu industry. Following this, they’re writing to Warsi and taking feedback on that.

After receiving a letter from Vishnu Manchu, president of MAA, Dhillon expressed her concern about the film industries to stay united. She also highlighted that Arshad didn’t target Prabhas in his comments.

“While I do believe that he may not have said it against Prabhas; it may be against the character in the film, I would still like him to clarify and if need be, undo the hurt which he may have caused artists of the Telugu industry because we are all one industry,” she said.

Dhillon further mentioned that the Kalki 2898 AD actor is one of the most decent, nice, and respected people in the industry. She expressed her confidence in not wanting to hurt him as a person. The veteran actress added that all industries make one larger body of entertainment and that the episode should not be allowed to create a rife.

In addition to this, Poonam also remarked that they would let Arshad clarify his stand because she couldn’t be speaking on his behalf. “I would like to believe that as an actor, he will not make such comments about someone who is so well-respected and loved,” said Dhillon on a concluding note who is also expected to respond to Manchu’s letter.

For the unversed, in a letter addressed to Poonam Dhillon, Manchu urged CINTAA to advise Warsi to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future. He stressed the importance of maintaining dignity and respect for colleagues, irrespective of regional affiliations, and reminded everyone that the film industry is a large family united by a shared passion for cinema.

