10 Heeramandi dialogues that are as iconic as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series

Earlier this year, ace Bollywood filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the magnum opus TV series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

While the larger-than-life set and the impressive ensemble cast left the audience impressed, some of the Heeramandi dialogues also became a rage among cinema buffs. Apart from the helmer, Divya Nidhi and Vibhu Puri penned these epic dialogues.

Here are the 10 popular Heeramandi dialogues that took over the internet:

1. “Heeramandi main angrezon ka nahi, Mallikajaan ka sikka chalta hai.”

Veteran Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala made a dhamakedaar comeback with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and took everyone by surprise. Her portal of a strict, selfish, and ambitious chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal brought her love and fame. This Heeramandi famous dialogue made people fall in love with her dark character, Mallikajaan.

2. “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye.”

This list of popular Heeramandi dialogues would be incomplete with Alamzeb's iconic dialogue, 'Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye.’ Love her or hate her, but it’s impossible to not let this dialogue get stuck in your mind. The TV series also features an entire song based on Sharmin Segal Mehta’s character and this epic dialogue.

3. “Nawab Zorawar Khan jab joota bhi maarta hai toh sone ka maarta hai Mallikajaan.”

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali managed to pull up one of the most impressive casting coups with his debut OTT show. Among them is actor Adhyayan Suman who plays the role of a proud nawab, Zoravar Ali Khan.

He ends up breaking Lajjo’s heart and calls her to perform at his wedding with another woman just to humiliate her. Like a mother and protector, Mallikajaan arrives at the event to make it known in front of all his acquaintances that he is her illegal son.

4. “Puraani diwaren paar nahi ki jaati, gira di jaati hain.”

It won’t be wrong to say that Heeramandi proves to be one of Sonakshi Sinha’s best performances of her career. She played a dual role in the film as Mallikajaan’s sister and later arrived as her sister’s daughter, Fareedan.

After the head courtesan kills her mother and sells her to a man, she returns to seek revenge for her mom’s death and take over Shahi Mahal and dethrone Mallikajaan. This remains to be one of Heeramandi’s best dialogues.

Advertisement

5. "Sharafat humne choodh di, mohabbat ne hume chhodh diya, ab sirf bagawat humari zindagi ko mayne de sakti hai. Ek baar mujre wali nahi mulk wali sochkar dekhiye."

Aditi Rao Hydari’s iconic walk became a rage with people sharing the clip multiple times online. However, her powerful character as Bibbojaan was also highly praised. While Mallikajaan's elder daughter loved her patron, Wali, her dedication towards her country was beyond that. Hence, she turned into a rebel and played a key role in India’s freedom struggle, back in the day.

6. “Humein ghar ghar mein mashhoor hone ki koi jarurat nahi. Hum chand hai jo dikhta toh hai khidki se magar kabhi kisi ke baramde me utarta nahi hai.”

Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) is the key character in Heeramandi around whom the entire TV series revolves. She is proud of the way she has proud up her girls and made them the biggest and popular courtesans in the vicinity.

Advertisement

Hence, when an Englishman comes up with the offer to record Bibbojaan’s voice and make her a household name, she skilfully denies his request stating that they don’t need to be popular, and compares herself to the unattainable moon.

7. “Mohabbat aur baghawat ke beech koi lakeer nahi hoti. Ishq aur inqalab ke beech koi farak nahi hota.”

Alamzeb, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter (played by Sharmin Segal Mehta) is unlike all her other daughters who don’t want to be a courtesan. In fact, she wants to become a poetess. When she falls in love with a learned foreign returned advocate Nawab Tajdar Baloch (played by Taha Shah Badusha), she tries to fight her mother with compassion.

8. “Saza hum jizm ko nhi, rooh ko denge. Aur isme aapki rooh hai.”

No one can be compared to the evil woman that Mallikajaan is. Taking a leaf from her life, she tries to protect her daughters from falling in love and trains them to become practical and emotionless beings. But Alamzeb falls for the written words and insists on not following her path to become a writer.

Hence, when her mother finds out about her poems, she gets hold of her book and burns it into ashes to teach her a lesson.

Advertisement

9. “Log ladh kar azaad hote hai, aur tawaif mar kar.”

Lajjo (played by Richa Chadha) was head over heels in love with her patron, Zoravar Ali Khan. But when he ditched her for another woman, she was heartbroken and eventually died a tragic death. This is when the head courtesan asked everyone to celebrate her demise as her freedom and wish she never gets born as a tawaif again.

10. “Khuda ke samney to pehley he qabool ker chuke hen, qazi ke Samne bhi ker len gey.”

When Tajdar returns home, he falls in love with Alamzeb, unaware that she is the daughter of a famous courtesan who wants to turn her into herself. But when he finds out that his ladylove is not like her mother, he stands by her and agrees to marry her, come what may.

These are some of the most iconic dialogues from Heeramandi. Do you have anything to add to this list?

ALSO READ: 7 best Nana Patekar movies that are as versatile as Welcome actor