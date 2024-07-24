12th Fail fame former IAS Vikas Divyakirti says he’s ‘sad’ about Ranbir Kapoor doing Animal; lauds his range as an actor

Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 film Animal enjoyed an exceptional winter window in theaters, a rarity for Indian films. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie became the third highest-grossing film of the year, following Jawan and Pathaan. Upon release, this action drama received a mix of appreciation and criticism.

Former civil servant Vikas Divyakirti who was also seen playing himself in Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail has now in an interview with ANI expressed his disappointment in the film while lauding Ranbir Kapoor as an actor.

Vikas Divyakirti’s thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and his Animal

Calling Ranbir Kapoor a good and smart actor, Divyakirti said, “Although he made a film - Animal, I don't know why. I am a little sad about that film, but…” He stopped himself there and then went ahead to laud how Ranbir is taking the legacy of the Kapoor family ahead with such brilliance.

Vikas Divyakirti continued, “His father was a good actor, and his mother was also. He has moved ahead of them. In the film industry, I talked to many people, and they all agree that he has a wide range. And he does justice to every role.” When the host added that Ranbir justified his position as a nepotism product, the educator said that as a nepo kid, one will have to eventually prove themselves after a few free chances.

When Vikas Divyakirti called Animal a ‘fuhad’ and ‘badtameez’ film

This is not the first time that the educationist has targeted Vanga’s film. In an earlier interview with Neelesh Misra, Divyakirti claimed that a movie like Animal takes society back by 10 years. “A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?” Dr Vikas said.

He further mentioned the scene where Triptii Dimri’s character is asked by Ranbir to lick his shoes to prove her loyalty and said what if some boys of ‘feudal mindset’ do the same with their girlfriend? “Itni fuhad aur badtameez film hum bana rahein hai then it is very sad,” Divyakirti said.

Animal is available to stream on Netflix.

