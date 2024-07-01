EXCLUSIVE: Indian 2 helmer S Shankar reveals he liked Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail; hails ‘blend’ of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in Vikram

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest cinematic outing, 12th Fail, created a wave among cinema lovers and was largely loved by critics and audiences. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead, the biographical drama earned over 60 crores in a budget of a mere Rs 10 crores. Hailing the brilliance of it, veteran filmmaker S Shankar has shared his thoughts.

S Shankar heaps praise on 12th Fail

S Shankar recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where he was asked to name a film of recent times that he liked. While saying that his involvement in his movies Indian 2 and Game Changer is keeping him busy, Shankar confessed to watching 12th Fail and really liking it.

S Shankar decodes the success of 2022’s Vikram

Further in his conversation with Pinkvilla, S Shankar was asked about the Vikram phenomena, to which he opined, “I really enjoyed the movie. I saw Vikram part 1 and how Lokesh Kanagaraj made a script keeping part 1 in mind and how well he blended with Kamal (Haasan) sir; the output was amazing.”

Watch S Shankar’s entire conversation with Pinkvilla here:-

Vikram was a spiritual successor of a 1986 movie of the same name originally directed by Rajashekhar and written by Kamal Haasan and Sujatha. Its 2022 version was the second movie in Lokesh Cinematic Universe and was bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Led by Kamal Haasan, Vikram starred an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, and Elango Kumaravel, among others.

On the work front, S Shankar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited vigilante actioner Indian 2. The Tamil-lingual sequel of a 1996 movie by the same name, the upcoming part will feature Kamal Haasan reprising his role alongside an ensemble of actors, including Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh. It will hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

In 2025, S Shankar has two of his biggest movies lined up. The first one is the third part of Indian, and the other is Game Changer. The film stars a political thriller headlined by Ram Charan alongside an ensemble cast.

