Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding: Couple looks straight out of fairytale in first PICS after exchanging vows

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikahre today exchanged the wedding vows in Udaipur and hands down, the couple looks straight out of fairytale. Check out!

Ira Khan
Pic Courtesy: Poornima Nair's Instagram

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The couple tied the knot in a registered wedding in Mumbai. The newlyweds left to Udaipur for a grand destination wedding along with their families. Carrying forward the celebratory time with traditional wedding festivities, the couple has been enjoying the festivities in the presence of their family and friends.

Earlier in the day, the Mehendi ceremony was unfolded with much fervor and now ending the wait, the first pictures of the couple are finally out.

Just a while back, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s friend took to her Instagram account and shared the first pictures from their wedding. In the picture, the much in love couple look extremely happy as they beam wide smile for the photo.

Check out!

Pic Courtesy: Poornima Nair Instagram

In addition to this, a video has also surfaced in which the newly weds romantically can be seen dancing


Credits: Poornima Nair Instagram
Latest Articles