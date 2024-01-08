Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare’s Udaipur Wedding: Kiran Rao flaunts singing talent while couple enjoys romantic dance

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, tied the knot with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare on January 3. They officially registered their marriage in Mumbai and then headed to Udaipur for a three-day destination wedding from January 7 to January 10.

The wedding festivities are in full swing, and the internet is buzzing with pictures and videos. One adorable video that caught our attention is of Aamir's second wife, Kira Rao, giving a special performance for the newly married couple.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare look madly in love as Kiran Rao performs live for them

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare along with their families reached Udaipur on January 5. Ever since then, the newlywed couple and their friends have been offering glimpses of their wedding shenanigans. Now, most recently, we came across a video where Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao can be seen performing for the newlyweds.

In the video, Kiran Rao is seen crooning a track while her son Azaad Khan standing next to her accompanies her by showcasing his talent for playing the instrument, and the much-in-love couple relish the moment by enjoying a romantic dance in acknowledgement. In the video, Ira looked gorgeous in a black dress with her hair tied in a slick ponytail, while Nupur looked dapper in a sweater vest worn over a shirt and trousers.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In another video that surfaced on the internet, the overjoyed groom Nupur Shikhare can be seen acing his dance moves with Mithila Palkar and friends amidst the pre-wedding festivities.

Take a look at the video which has been ruling on the internet:

The grand wedding affair of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will take place at Taj Aravali Resorts, Udaipur. It was yesterday that the star-kid had shared the itinerary of her wedding festivities. The cover of the card begins with the initials of I and N referring to Ira and Nupur. The wedding functions began yesterday which will continue till January 10.

According to the lineup mentioned on the card, guests were invited for the Hi Tea followed by Welcome Dinner on Jan 7. Earlier in the day, a mehendi ceremony was held and their Mehendi brunch was going to take place today from 11.30 am onwards, followed by Hi-tea, dinner, and a Pajama party with their loved ones. Tomorrow i.e. on January 9, a sangeet ceremony will be held and the traditional ceremony for them to exchange vows once again will take place on January 10.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao dance to Tharki Chokro as they gear up for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding; new bride drops fresh PICS