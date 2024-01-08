Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding: Couple poses with Azad Rao Khan; bride gives peek into Mehendi look
Ira Khan shared glimpses of her wedding celebrations in Udaipur, capturing moments with husband Nupur Shikhare and Azad Rao Khan. Additionally, Ira provided a sneak peek into her Mehendi preparation.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are set to embark on an enchanting week in Udaipur as they prepare for their traditional wedding rituals. Ira has consistently delighted her Instagram followers with adorable glimpses of her and Nupur’s moments, providing regular updates about the ongoing festivities. Recently, Ira shared a heartwarming picture featuring the couple posing with young Azad Rao Khan. Additionally, she teased her ethnic look for the upcoming Mehendi ceremony.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embrace Azad Rao Khan during wedding festivities in Udaipur
Ira Khan recently shared glimpses from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies on her Instagram Stories. The pictures featured her and husband Nupur Shikhare striking a cute pose with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son, Azad Rao Khan, who wore a chic gray suit. Against the backdrop of a picturesque night view, the trio is captured in a warm embrace, their smiles radiating joy and love.
More pictures captured the bride and groom posing with friends against the scenic view. Actress Mithila Palkar shared a photo with the duo and expressed, “Celebrating these two, everyday!”
In another image, the couple is seen sharing affectionate moments, kissing one of their friends on the cheeks.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gear up for their Mehendi ceremony
Ira Khan offered a sneak peek into her ethnic look for the upcoming Mehendi ceremony scheduled for today, January 8. In the shared video, she adorned what appeared to be a white blouse paired with an exquisite necklace and earrings, exuding an elegant charm. With subtle makeup enhancing her natural beauty, Ira's team worked on styling her hair.
Adding a touch of humor to the behind-the-scenes moment, Ira was spotted holding a walkie-talkie, playfully mentioning that she was spying on her logistics team.
On the other hand, one of the groom's friends shared a video showcasing Nupur Shikhare himself in the midst of arranging the setup for the function. Adding a touch of fun, he was also spotted dancing in between the preparations.
Nupur's friend shared additional visuals from the Mehendi ceremony, providing a glimpse into the intricate decorations. To add a touch of entertainment for the guests, a Sudoku game was creatively placed on the wall.
About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding itinerary
Ira and Nupur's arrival in Udaipur a few days ago marked a grand affair, as pictures of their warm welcome at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa surfaced on social media. Captured in these snapshots, the couple is seen placing their handprints at the entry, symbolizing the commencement of their joyous celebration. They were also honored with a bouquet of red roses.
ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Venue, grand reception to Maharashtrian rituals; all about couple’s big day
