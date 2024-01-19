Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan-Aamir Khan share happy candid moment in UNSEEN PIC

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations continue to capture everyone's attention. After their initial registered marriage, the couple marked their union with lavish festivities in Udaipur, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. The crème de la crème of the entertainment industry graced the occasion, bestowing their blessings and sharing in the couple's joy. Ira has recently shared several pictures from the reception, offering a peek into the memorable moments of their special day, which also featured Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a candid interaction.

Ira Khan shares inside glimpses from her wedding reception to Nupur Shikhare

In the early hours of Friday, January 19, Ira Khan treated her Instagram followers to a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into her recent wedding reception in Mumbai.

The initial snapshot showcased a captivating portrait featuring Ira, her husband Nupur Shikhare, and their families. The bride adorned a stunning red lehenga embellished with intricate golden work, while the groom opted for a sophisticated black sherwani. Alongside the newlyweds were Ira's parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and Nupur's mother, Pritam Shikhare.

Subsequent images captured the joyous moments of the newlyweds, including a beautiful picture of Ira beaming with happiness and Nupur striking a quirky pose. Romantic shots featuring a sweet kiss by Ira on Nupur's cheek and interactions with other guests were also shared.

Advertisement

In one photo, Ira humorously captioned a picture of herself looking at someone holding a plant, stating, “The plant is safe. With mom. Promise. Or it will be. Soon.” A delightful and candid conversation between Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, with Nupur’s mother, was captured, and Ira's caption read, “So many super-stars in one frame.”

Ira was spotted having a fan moment while interacting with Boman Irani. She shared a beautiful close-up shot of her mother, Reena Dutta, expressing, “More star-power.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Ira posted a picture with Naga Chaitanya and playfully said, “We actually got a picture! @chayakkineni now come hang also.” Additionally, sharing some stylish shots of Tiger Shroff, she humorously asked, “How do you look like a movie poster ALL THE TIME!? @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.”

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was captured posing with the newlyweds and their family on the stage. Ira shared the moment, stating, “You should have heard Popeye SQUEAL.”

A heartwarming photo of Nupur’s mother looking at him with joy was also posted, and Ira affectionately said, “The only person she looks at with more love is meee!!”

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Hema Malini-Juhi Chawla and more