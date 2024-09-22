Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan reveals finishing 2 projects after fan asks him THIS question; don’t miss his response to ‘abba ka naam banao beta’

Babil Khan often grabs headlines for his interactions with fans on social media and how he expresses gratitude towards the paparazzi whenever he gets spotted in public. Babil Khan hinted at finishing two projects after a fan quizzed him about whether he was up to something new or not. His sweet response took the cake. Babil also responded to another netizen asking him to make his late father Irrfan proud.

Babil Khan recently shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram, one of them featuring a glimpse from his photoshoot. Babil penned an inspirational note in the caption. "Put the alphas to work cause they’re easy to fool, let the sigmas lead the team cause they know their roots, the throne is empty, waiting for truth; for a prince will be king, whether or not you choose to root, yet I crave you do," read the note.

While many netizens reacted to his post, two Instagram users grabbed our attention in the comment section. One of them asked him about his upcoming projects and praised the actor for his performance in The Railway Men. The other one wished that he would make Irrfan Khan proud of him.

"Do par kaam khatm ho chuka hai sir, ab bas intezaar hi kar sakta hoon, lekin meri khwaish yeh hai ki aapko zyada na karna pade," Babil replied in Hindi.The Qala actor suggested that he has finished two of his upcoming projects. The Friday Night Plan actor added that he can wait for them to be released and hopes the audience doesn't have to wait any longer.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user asked him saying, "Abba ka naam banao beta (Make your father feel proud)!" To which, the young actor responded on a positive note that read, "Ji sir, mehnat jaari hai (Yes, sir. I am working on it)."

Take a look at the post here:

Babil Khan made his Bollywood debut with Anvita Dutt's directorial venture, Qala in 2022, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He then worked in the 2023 film, Friday Night Plan, and a web series, The Railway Men the same year.

