Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Boman Irani share PIC from their delightful meeting; latter calls starkid ‘Promising and humble’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is among the popular starkids of Bollywood. Following his father’s footsteps, the starkid also chose the path of acting and impressed audiences with his work in projects like Qala and The Railway Men. Recently, he met veteran actor Boman Irani and their meeting exuded warmth and respect for each other.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan drops a photo of his meeting with Boman Irani

Today, on July 28, a while back, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an endearing click with veteran actor Boman Irani. In the click, the duo twinning and winning in black beamed bright smiles for the camera.

While sharing the post, Babil expressed his happiness over meeting the 3 Idiots actor by stating, "Posting this with gratitude for the unexpected joys of life such as having conversations with a man that can teach you about life without trying to, I’m in awe of your excellence not just as an actor but as the human being that you are"

Boman Irani heaps praise on 'humble' Babil Khan

In addition to this, Boman Irani also took to his social media and penned a sweet message heaping praise on the starkid. Keeping his caption short yet significant, Irani wrote, "Meeting @babil.i.k was so very charming. Promising, bright and humble. Carrying forward his father’s legacy. There were so many questions asked…mostly by me."

Overwhelmed by the post, the Qala actor replied to the post, stating, "It was an absolute pleasure sir," followed by three red heart emojis.

Additionally, several fans reacted to the post. A fan wrote, "Irrfan Sir n Boman Sir Kohinoor Diamonds of Bollywood," while another fan wrote, "Amazing." A third fan commented, "Good Luck." Furthermore, several fans dropped multiple red heart and clap emojis.

About Babil Khan and Boman Irani's work front

Babil Khan is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa Sikdar. He made his acting debut in 2022 with Anvita Dutt’s Qala which also starred Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. After that, his acting was lauded in R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon's series The Railway Men, released in 2023.

Going ahead, he reportedly has Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles in the pipeline, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Boman Irani is an actor par excellence who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki led by Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu.

