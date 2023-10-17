EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan and Ekta Kapoor to team up for a comic entertainer in 2024

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors of Indian Cinema, who is dabbling genres, switching gears, and all ready to entertain his audience. After calling it a wrap on his 5-day cameo appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, Akshay Kumar has headed to London to shoot for the Mudassar Aziz directorial, Khel Khel Mein. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan met to discuss a project in Hyderabad last week.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan to reunite in 2024

According to sources close to the development, Akshay and Priyadarshan have been in talks for a while now and the duo have discussed various subjects for their probable reunion. “Akshay and Priyadarshan have treated the audience with some of the most iconic comedies and are being very cautious of the subject for reunion. They met last week on the sets of Singham Again, wherein Priyadarshan narrated an idea, that the Khiladi loved,” revealed a source close to the development.

Right after the narration, Akshay Kumar picked up the call on Ekta Kapoor. “Akshay is committed to doing a film for Ekta Kapoor and on hearing the narration, he felt that this is the perfect script for Ekta to partner on. The trio is all excited for the union and are looking to take the film on floors by end of 2024,” the source added. Akshay, Ekta, and Priyadarshan have discussed several subjects over the last few years and it seems that the collaboration is finally around the corner.

Akshay Kumar gears up with 6 back-to-back shoots

The meeting last week went off very well according to the source, and the idea is to take it on floors in December 2024. Earlier in 2022, Priyadarshan had confirmed about his plans to unite with Akshay Kumar on a comic thriller (You can read HERE). Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked together on cult comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dhan, and Khatta Meetha, and are looking forward to their next collaboration.

Before moving on to Priyadarshan’s next, Akshay Kumar will wrap up shooting for Khel Khel Mein, Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, Mohit Suri’s next for Rohit Shetty, and Jolly LLB 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay Kumar.

