Is Dil Bechara 2 on cards? Director Mukesh Chhabra’s tweet leaves Sushant Singh Rajput fans emotional
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his filmmaking debut with Dil Bechara. The romantic film starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.
Back in 2020, popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. The romantic film that starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi was received well by critics and cinephiles alike. Hence, when Chhabra tweeted about the sequel of the film, Sushant’s fans got a little emotional.
Director Mukesh Chhabra tweets about Dil Bechara 2
Based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara shows Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi playing two terminal cancer patients who became the best of friends dealing with the same tragedy. Years after the release of the film, its director Mukesh Chhabra shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and penned, “Dil Bechara 2.”
Take a look at his post:
On seeing the tweet, the admirers got a little emotional as it marked the last film of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A user commented, “looking forward,” while another wrote, “#SushantSinghRajput k bina??? Rulaoge kya” with multiple teary-eyed emojis. Another one was excited to see the announcement. Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik also showered hearts on it.
Take a look:
More about Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara
Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the movie also saw Saif Ali Khan make a cameo appearance along with Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, Michael Muthu, Rajie Vijay Sarathy, and Subbalakshmi in key roles. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios, the script of the romantic film was written by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.
Mukesh Chhabra also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan
Apart from being a casting director and filmmaker, Mukesh Chhabra is also an actor who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. While talking to The Indian Express, Chhabra shared his experience of working with the megastar. Stating that SRK gives immense love on meeting others he added, “You can never feel awkward. I have worked with every star, and every actor but Shah Rukh sir makes you feel so comfortable, in life and even on sets, so there is no fear. We both are also from Delhi, so there is also that connect.”
