Animal star Triptii Dimri celebrates Holi with rumored beau Sam Merchant and friends; PICS INSIDE

The unconventional Monday filled everyone's life with happiness as it marked the joyous festival of colors, Holi. While the entire nation celebrated it with utmost enthusiasm, Bollywood stars also embraced the jubilant occasion with full enthusiasm. Animal star Triptii Dimri also relished the occasion with her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant and other friends. Several pictures shared by the actress’ friends and fans have been stirring the internet.

Triptii Dimri celebrated Holi with rumored beau Sam Merchant

On March 25, the entire country was immersed in the joyous festivities of Holi. Basking in the serendipity of the festival, rumored couple Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant also enjoyed it to the fullest with their friends including casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Several pictures on the internet were shared by the Animal actress’ friend whom she re-shared on her Instagram stories. In addition to this, several unseen pictures have also been ruling Triptii’s fan pages.

In the pictures, soaked in the radiance of the festival, Triptii is seen posing with Sam and other friends as they were drenched in the colors of gulaal sporting perfect ensembles for the day.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Triptii will be next seen in the comedy-drama Bad Newz which stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. Directed by Anand Tiwari and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the eagerly-anticipated film will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha's delightful Holi

In addition to this, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor also enjoyed the day with his wife Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor outside their apartment building, alongside their neighbors. An adorable video that has been ruling the internet offers a peek into the delightful scene as one of their neighbors playfully applied gulaal on Ranbir's face, to which he cheerfully reciprocated, extending his warm wishes for a Happy Holi.

However, as the neighbor approached Alia and Raha with the colored powder, the mother-daughter duo shared an adorable moment, seemingly backing away from the playful gesture. Alia, sporting a casual yet radiant look, gracefully accepted the color on her face, and then sent a sweet smile towards Raha.

Take a look:

Several Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra and others were seen enjoying Holi at their best.

ALSO READ: Unseen PICS from Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat’s wedding ft. Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh