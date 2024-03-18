Look no further! And Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards made sure you don't do this. With the arrival of A-list actors and prestigious personalities at the grand gala night, the award ceremony is being held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, today. Honoring celebrities from different walks of life, including Bollywood, South, TV, and others, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards cemented its status as one of the most notable style awards in India.

Popular stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Medha Shankar, Rupali Ganguly, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Shabana Azmi, and others raised the fashion quotient likewise. To make the grand glamorous night more successful and entertaining, numerous reputed brands collaborated with Pinkvilla to sponsor different categories.

Anil Sharma wins Outstanding Contribution to Cinema award

known for his hit film Gadar and its sequel, Anil Sharma was given the award for Outstanding Contribution To Cinema, particularly for the iconic ‘Gadar 2’, presented by Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards! As he went to the stage, Anil Sharma announced that Gadar 3 will be happening and will hit the screens in 2026. He said, "Aayegi part 3 bhi aayegi 2026 mein bol ke jaa raha hu."

Mukesh Chabbra takes away Best Casting Director award

In the entertainment landscape, Mukesh Chabbra is known for his impressive talent in assembling the perfect cast for films. At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, he was presented with the Best Casting Director award for his exceptional work in the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail.

