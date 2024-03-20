In 2001, Shankar and Anil Kapoor came together for the first time on the political action entertainer, Nayak, and over the years, the film has achieved cult status in audiences across the country. It is among the most-watched films on Television and has managed to stand the test of time. 23 years later, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that a sequel to Nayak is in the making. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand and Milan Luthria are coming together for Nayak 2.

Milan Luthria to direct Nayak 2 for Siddharth Anand's production

“Nayak 2 will be produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Pictures. Much like the original film, this one too is a big-scale commercial entertainer set against the backdrop of politics and will be directed by Milan Luthria. The makers have cracked a plot that organically leads itself towards Nayak sequel and has a strong undercurrent of being a vigilante flick,” revealed a source close to the development.

Milan Luthria in the past has directed some of the most memorable films in the commercial space like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, The Dirty Picture, Taxi Number 9211, and Kachche Dhaage among others. Interestingly, Nayak 2 is written by Rajat Arora and this one marks a reunion for Rajat and Milan too. “Siddarth Anand has got back the writer-director Jodi of Milan and Rajat together for Nayak 2 and he is excited to embark on the journey of making a one of its kind vigilante-based action entertainer. All the action sequences aside, Nayak 2 is a dialogue and drama-heavy too film and the casting is underway,” the source added.

Advertisement

Nayak 2 goes on floors in 2nd half of 2024

Siddharth Anand last directed Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in Fighter, which proved to be a successful bet at the box office. It marked his debut as a producer and his banner, Marflix is now gearing up to roll with multiple films including Jewel Thief starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, King fronted by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, and Rambo with Tiger Shroff among others. Talking of Nayak 2, the film will go on floors in 2nd half of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar teams up with Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba for an out and out comedy