Is Ranbir Kapoor taking archery lessons for Ramayana? PIC from training session goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a big treat as the actor gears up to portray Lord Ram on the silver screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor has already begun his prep and is only getting his fans more excited about the upcoming film. Just a couple of days ago, a picture of him doing a headstand went viral on social media. It is proof that he is doing intense training for this role, and now a picture of him from his archery training has surfaced on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with his Archery coach

It is not a hidden fact that Lord Ram was a master of Archery. It goes without saying that to portray his role on the big screen, Ranbir Kapoor will have to master the art too. And it looks like the actor has already begun the process. One of the Barfi actor's fan pages on X has shared a couple of pictures of the actor along with his archery coach.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir looking dapper in a dark grey tee that he has paired with a light grey tee. In one of the pictures, RK is posing with his coach, while in the other picture, the coach has clicked a selfie in which the actor can be seen seated on a couch while a couple of arrows are kept in front of him.

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense training for Ramayana

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor from his rigorous training session in the gym. In the photo, Ranbir is depicted in gym attire, executing a headstand with remarkable dedication and focus.

In the caption accompanying the post, the trainer wrote, “#ranbirkapoor First Headstand (muscle emoji) #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep.” The inclusion of these hashtags suggests that the training regimen is in preparation for the upcoming movie Ramayana.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nitesh Tiwari and the team behind Ramayana are planning to officially announce the epic tale in April. According to a source close to the development, “Ramayana will be announced on April 17, 2024, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.”

The source further elaborated, stating, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film of Indian cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the stage in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now time to execute all that was planned."

It has been reported that Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash will portray Ravana in the film. The makers are aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

