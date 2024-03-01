EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash’s Ramayana to be announced by Nitesh Tiwari on Ram Navami

Over the last few months, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is among the most discussed films of Indian Cinema. The epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The makers have roped in Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman, whereas Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing Kaikeyi and Shrupanakha respectively. The first part of the Ramayana Trilogy goes on floors this month in Mumbai and the makers are looking to shoot for the film from March to July, before taking it in the post-production stage, targeting a Diwali 2025 release.

Ramayana announcement on April 17

We have been constantly asked by fans and well-wishers of Ramayana about the probable date to get an official announcement from the makers. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after all the chatters and speculations, the Ramayana announcement is finally around the corner. According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and the team of Ramayana plan to announce the epic tale in April. “Ramayana will be announced on April 17, 2024 – on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami,” revealed a source close to the

development. The source further added that the makers are going ahead with a planned move to bring out their first official communication on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ram. “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned,” the source added.

Ramayana touted to be India’s most ambitious and technically advanced feature film

Over the last 2 months, multiple look tests, pre-visualization and tech rehearsals of the leading actors have taken place in Mumbai and LA. If everything goes as planned, Ramayana will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2025 weekend, but being a VFX-heavy legacy film, the makers are being double-sure before committing to anytime lines of release. The film is produced by Nitesh Tiwari with Namit Malhotra (DNEG). A dedicated team of the best VFX artists will exclusively work on Ramayana for 500 days starting from July. “It’s the most technically advanced feature film of Indian Film,” the source concluded. On calling it a wrap on Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will start shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Yash meanwhile will complete Toxic and then start shooting for Ramayana: Part 2, which primarily chronicles the story of Ravana, Sita, and Hanuman, leading to the big war in part 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

