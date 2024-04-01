Is Student of the Year 3 happening? Karan Johar drops major update about series

Karan Johar's Student of the Year and its sequel still hold a fresh appeal even after their release. Karan introduced new talents and captivating storylines, making a mark on the screen. With ongoing rumors about Student of the Year 3, fans eagerly awaited news, and now Karan has finally confirmed the same, revealing details about the upcoming installment.

Reema Maya to direct the digital version of Student of the Year

According to Times of India, Karan Johar shared details about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. While talking about his upcoming projects, he discussed the web series, revealing that Reema Maya from Nocturnal Burger will be directing it. Karan emphasized collaboration with new talents, highlighting Reema as an example.

He said, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine, because if I will enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

About Student of the Year 3

Earlier, Harpers Bazaar announced that Shanaya Kapoor would star in Student of the Year 3. Initially, she was set to debut in Bedhadak alongside Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, but the project seems to have been canceled. She was also slated to debut in the Malayalam film Vrushabha, opposite Mohanlal, which faced a similar fate.

The makers haven't officially confirmed the web series yet, nor have they revealed the rest of the cast and crew. The original Student of the Year came out in 2012, followed by its sequel in 2019.

About the Student of the Year franchise

Student of the Year is a Bollywood franchise directed by Karan Johar. The first movie, released in 2012, starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra as three students competing for the title of Student of the Year at St. Teresa's College. The sequel, Student of the Year 2, released in 2019, featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria in a similar storyline, set at the prestigious Saint Teresa's College, focusing on love, friendship, and rivalry amidst academic competitions.

