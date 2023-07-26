EXCLUSIVE: Pashmina Roshan to share screen space with Tiger Shroff; details inside

Hrithik Roshan's cousin and Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan is the most followed star kid on social media. She recently made headlines after announcing her debut film, Ishq Vishk Rebound, a reboot of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's 2003 film Ishq Vishk. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Pashmina Roshan has already bagged her second film even before the release of her debut film. For her second project, Pashmina will be seen sharing the screen space with Tiger Shroff.

Pashmina Roshan to collaborate with Tiger Shroff

A source close to the development revealed that Pashmina and Tiger Shroff are all set to come together for a film. The fresh pair is expected to offer captivating chemistry in the upcoming film. More details about the project are currently kept under wraps. But it will definitely be interesting to see the newest pair in B-town. Pashmina enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram. She is often seen sharing her stunning pictures.

The upcoming actress keeps flaunting her dancing skills too just like her brother Hrithik Roshan. Speaking about her first film, Pashmina will be seen alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Nalia Grewal. The announcement was made in 2022 and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the film with fresh faces.

Tiger Shroff's work front

Meanwhile, speaking of Tiger's work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that he is the newest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop film Singham Again. “It’s a cameo appearance for Tiger Shroff in Singham Again and Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe. Much like his Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Tiger Shroff too will have his own distinct identity in the cop universe with traits unique to his own personality. He has some solo portions too in Singham Again, which eventually leads to the core conflict. He has allotted 12 days for the shoot and is ready for more as well as and when Rohit Shetty demands,” revealed a source close to the development. Apart from this, he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

