Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na QUIZ: Do you think you are a big fan of the Imran Khan-Genelia D’Souza starrer? Find out

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, the film led by Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, was released in 2008. This film, which revolves around love and friendship, has only gotten better with time. It has become one of the most beloved and iconic films over the years. From Imran Khan's charming looks to the beautiful love story that blossoms from friendship, the songs from this movie have become timeless favorites for everyone.

Well, everyone boasts of being a die-hard Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na fan, here we’ve created a special quiz for all the ardent fans. Take this quiz to find out if you truly remember every detail about the film, or if is it time for you to revisit and watch the classic piece again.

