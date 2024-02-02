Jackie Shroff reveals why wife Ayesha Shroff's family rejected him after their 1st meeting

Jackie Shroff is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Starting out with minor roles, he slowly transitioned into lead roles and became a prominent name. The Parinda actor has been happily married to Ayesha Shroff for many years. In a recent interview, Jackie spoke about how he was when he dated Ayesha initially.

Jackie Shroff on dating Ayesha Shroff

Jackie Shroff recently appeared on his daughter Krishna Shroff's YouTube channel. In it, she asked the actor about his love story with Ayesha Shroff and how her family disapproved for him. He said: “I remember walking in the door the first time I was dating your mother and I was wearing an open kind of T-shirt or sweater… which had holes, as many as you can count. And then I had long hippie hair, and a moustache and black pants and… I must have looked like no mother would accept this guy. That was the reason she got pulled. (She was told) ‘What are you doing with this kind of chap?'”

Post this meeting, Jackie said that he cleaned up and worked on himself. “I sudhro-fied (straightened up) and I married her. I changed my clothes, started behaving myself, started cleaning my nails, started brushing my teeth. I started looking presentable. And then I went and I said ‘Now can I marry your daughter?'”

Jackie stated that Ayesha's grandmother did not like him initially and it took time for her to be convinced. He said: “(Your) mother’s grandmother had all the right. I mean if you see a guy like me walking in to take you for a date… I didn’t look like the guy you would say, ‘you are right to marry my daughter. I didn’t look the kind."

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff married in 1987. The couple has two children: a daughter Krishna Shroff and a son Tiger Shroff. While Krishna is an entrepreneur, Tiger is a successful actor in Bollywood.

Jackie Shroff's work front

Jackie was last seen alongside Neena Gupta in the comedy-drama Mast Mein Rehne Ka. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a film called Baap.

