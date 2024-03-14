7 Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan Movies that help us relive 90s era

It may be deemed as an unpopular belief but hands down, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla movies were all things cute. Their 90s romance had a poignant storyline that connected with the audience even years later. The best era of the King of Romance was the one where he made us experience that love is an emotion that doesn’t need heavy dialogues to be expressed. Years later, as we look back, there is a sense of nostalgia associated with the pairing of Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan Movies that they did together in the past.

7 Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan Movies that continue to heighten our expectations in romance

1. One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Joshi, Sahila Chaddha, Nirmal Pandey, Suresh Chatwal

Shashilal K. Nair IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

The full-fledged feature film that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla together was One 2 Ka 4 released in 2001. After delivering super-hit romantic comedy movies, the duo starred in this action-thriller film which narrates the story of Arun (SRK), an Assistant Commissioner of Police Officer whose partner and friend dies. Arun decides to raise his friends’ children with the housekeeper Geeta’s (Juhi) help, only to learn later that the death was a homicide. Thus, he decides to investigate the matter.

2. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Smita Jaykar, Neena Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Dilip Joshi, Shakti Kapoor

Aziz Mirza IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Netflix

One of the best Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla movies has to be Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The cutest and the sweetest love story between two rival journalists emerges so organically to remain in our hearts. The story unravels around Ajay and Riya’s (SRK and Juhi) bond of enmity that evolves into friendship and love. Not just the romantic saga, the film infuses a sense of patriotism too. Furthermore, the musical album hits all the more differently as you listen to soulful tracks while watching the film!

3. Duplicate (1998)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Kajol, Mohnish Behl, Farida Jalal, Tiku Talsania, Sharat Saxena, Rana Jung Bahadur, Gulshan Grover

Mahesh Bhatt IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime and Comedy

Action, Crime and Comedy Release year: 1998

1998 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

If you want to watch action, comedy, and drama all in one then in the list of Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan movies, Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate offers it all. Fans are in for a treat for a double dose of SRK’s charm as he plays dual characters Bablu and Manu alongside Sonia and Lily played by Juhi and Sonali Bendre. The movie is a just chaotic tale that runs between the two opposing worlds of Bablu and Manu and the chaos it brings when their worlds intermix.

4. Ram Jaane (1995)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Vivek Mushran, Pankaj Kapur, Puneet Issar, Tinnu Anand, Gulshan Grover, Amrit Pal, Arun Bali

Rajiv Mehra IMDb Rating: 5.4

5.4 Movie Genre: Action, Crime and Drama

Action, Crime and Drama Release year: 1995

1995 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Up next, Juhi Chawla And Shah Rukh Khan Movies making it to our list is Ram Jaane. This was the fourth film after Darr, Baazigar, and Anjaam where SRK was seen in a negative role. The film is about an orphaned unnamed boy who is addressed as Ram Jaane (SRK) in the film and grows up to be a criminal. His social worker friend tries to reform him, but Ram is eager to win over his childhood love, Bela (Juhi) that brings new twists and turns to the film. The innocence and honesty in the characters is what makes it a wholesome watch.

5. Yes Boss (1997)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, Kashmera Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gulshan Grover, Ashok Saraf, Johny Lever, Reema Lagoo, Rakesh Bedi

Aziz Mirza IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: YouTube and Sonyliv

One of the Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla Movies that can make you fall in love with their era. Directed by Aziz Mirza, the film is an adaptation of the 1993 film For Love Or Money. Yet again, SRK takes up the role of Rahul, an obedient worker whose boss, Siddharth (Aditya), is a womanizer. Things take a twist as his boss wants Rahul to help him win over Seema (Juhi). Instead, Rahul himself falls in love with her. The romantic tale complimented with soulful evergreen songs makes it a delightful watch.

6. Darr (1993)

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi, Annu Kapoor, Dalip Tahil

Yash Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release year: 1993

1993 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video

Who knew that an antagonist’s pre-requited love could take center stage until Yash Chopra’s Darr happened? The Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer featured King Khan in a negative shade. The thriller action is about a psychopath who is obsessed with Kiran (Juhi) and stalks her, causing her to lose her mental stability. With time, his obsession for Kiran grows, leading to a lethal climax featuring a fight between Sunil and Rahul (Sunny Deol and SRK). If you’ve seen the film, you can imagine the chill, the climax of this cult classic gives. From super hit songs to the dialogue, “Kkkk…Kiran,” Darr is a must-watch for every Bollywood buff!

7. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, Anjan Srivastav

Aziz Mirza IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Comedy, Musical, Romance Release year: 1992

1992 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and Amazon Prime Video

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan's first movie together. Made under the creative direction of ace filmmaker Aziz Mirza, it was just the beginning of the iconic on-screen hit Jodi. The romantic-comedy film narrates the story of an ambitious civil engineer, Raj Mathur (SRK) who comes to Bombay for a better living and befriends Renu (Juhi Chawla). A disaster brings a huge twist to the plot. The tantalizing chemistry between both the leads is worth watching.

This was just the list of full-feature Shah Rukh Khan And Juhi Chawla Movies. Nevertheless, the charm and crackling chemistry of the duo were seen even in their cameo appearances. The significant special features in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Paheli, Bhootnath, and Om Shanti Om among others strongly etched in the fans’ hearts. It would be safe to say that the 90s was the golden era which portrayed romance with magnificence complimented by evergreen songs.

Which one of these is your favorite movie? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

