Deepika Padukone or Shilpa Shetty? Rohit Shetty reveals who's better cop between the two actresses

Rohit Shetty has been making an immense buzz lately as he gears up for the release of his OTT directorial, Indian Police Force. The hard-core action thriller stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

Though the show will be the director's first stint on OTT, he can be accredited for entertaining the audience through his cop-universe movies over the years. He has Singham Again in the pipeline, which will star Deepika Padukone as the female cop. During a recent event, Rohit hailed both his female cops as the 'Jai-Veeru' of his cop universe as the ladies are set to redefine women cop portrayals onscreen.

Rohit Shetty's apt response on being asked to choose between Deepika Padukone or Shilpa Shetty

The entire team of the Indian Police Force has been busy with the promotions. The lead trio consisting of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, along with the director Rohit Shetty, have been traveling to places to infuse excitement amongst fans. During a recent event, the director was asked to choose between both his female cops. Rohit was asked who, according to him, makes a better cop, Deepika Padukone or Shilpa Shetty?

Without missing a beat, the filmmaker responded with a twinkle in his eye, "It's like asking who was better in Sholay, Jai or Veeru. You can't choose between Jai and Veeru. That's how it is for me with these ladies. Shilpa and Deepika are the Jai and Veeru for me."

Shilpa Shetty, who has always been known for her grace and versatility, will be seen unleashing her formidable side as a cop in the highly anticipated IPF. Fans are looking forward to seeing her grace the screen as she transforms into a fierce law enforcer, ready to take on the toughest challenges.

About Indian Police Force and Singham Again

The long-awaited Indian Police Force also stars Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Sharad Kelkar, and Shweta Tiwari in the important roles. The series will stream from tomorrow, i.e., on January 19, on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about Singham Again, the film will be the third installment in Rohit Shetty’s much-loved Singham Franchise. This time, the cop universe gets even grander with the presence of an ensemble cast consisting of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others in important roles. The film is expected to be released later this year.

