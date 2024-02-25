Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are feeling ‘blessed’ on receiving prasad from Ayodhya post their wedding

It's a joyous and auspicious moment for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they recently tied the knot following a courtship of several years. The couple has been inundated with heartfelt wishes from their friends, family, and colleagues across various social media platforms. Adding to the bliss, Rakul and Jackky recently shared a glimpse of a special blessing they received in the form of prasad from Ayodhya. Overwhelmed with gratitude, they expressed their feelings of being truly blessed by this divine gesture.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share glimpse of prasad they received from Ayodhya after their wedding

Today, Rakul Preet Singh graced her Instagram Stories with a heartfelt photograph showcasing a box containing prasad from Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place last month.

In a touching reflection on the significance of this gesture, Rakul penned, "Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey together."

Jackky Bhagnani, resonating with Rakul's sentiments, reshared her story and expressed, "Feeling truly blessed."

Have a look!

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s grand wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 in a grand ceremony held at the opulent ITC Grand hotel in South Goa. Their wedding festivities were graced by the presence of not only their families but also numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others, who joined in with great fervor.

For this momentous occasion, the radiant couple opted for resplendent traditional attire meticulously crafted by the esteemed designer Tarun Tahiliani. Rakul adorned herself in a breathtaking pastel-colored lehenga, exuding grace and charm, while Jackky looked every bit the dashing groom in an exquisite ivory sherwani.

Sharing enchanting snapshots from their wedding, showcasing the intricate details of their attire, Rakul expressed her gratitude, saying, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team. special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.”

