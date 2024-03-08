Jacqueline Fernandez finally opens up about fire breakout at her apartment: 'We are all safe and unharmed’

Jacqueline Fernandez made it to the headlines after an unwanted incident occurred on March 6. Reportedly, a fire occurred at Nawroj Hill Society in the Pali Hill area of Bandra West, where the actress resides. Videos of the fire blazing went viral, and fans were concerned about the actress. Although it was reported that, fortunately, there have been no incidents of injuries so far, fans were worried about the actress. But now the actress took to her social media to inform everyone about her safety.

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she is safe

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a long note after the fire broke out in her building. She wrote, “Thank you for all the concern and love, as there was a fire at my apartment building last night. Fortunately, we are all safe and unharmed (even the furry friends),” she said.

“Currently, I am in Colombo for the opening of Legends Cricket Trophy. Thank you to the rescue operations that were carried out swiftly, ensuring that everyone was evacuated to safety. I want to express my gratitude for your concern and love during this time. Your support means everything to me and has always been my strength! God bless,” Jacqueline added.

Fire in Jacqueline Fernandez’ building

On March 6, the 17-storey building where Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez lives caught fire. According to local sources, the fire reportedly started in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the building. A civic official told PTI, "The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM." The video of the floor that caught fire has been doing the rounds on social media.

According to reports, Jacqueline's house is a 5BHK lavish residence in the same building. She bought the new residence in 2023.

Jacqueline Fernandez's work front

On her professional front, Jacqueline, who has appeared in several films, including Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Bachchhan Paandey, is currently preparing for her upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle. This movie is the third installment in the popular Welcome film franchise.

