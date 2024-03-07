Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-storey building in Mumbai catches fire; no injuries: Report

An unwanted incident took place on March 6 in Mumbai. A fire incident occurred at Nawroj Hill Society in the Pali Hill area of Bandra West. Notably, this is where Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez lives. According to reports, fortunately, there have been no incidents of injuries so far. Scroll down to read the detailed news.

Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-storey building in Mumbai catches fire

On March 6, the 17-storey building where Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez lives caught fire. According to local sources, the fire reportedly started in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the huge building.

A civic official told PTI, "The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM." The video of the floor which caught fire is doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, Jacqueline's house is a 5 BHK lavish residence in the same building. She bought the new residence in 2023.

Jacqueline Fernandez's work front

On her professional front, Jacqueline, who has appeared in several films, including Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Bachchhan Paandey, is currently preparing for her upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle. This movie is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise.

Advertisement

It boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring actors such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Shreyas Talpade shared insights into the upcoming film. He said, "It's a pretty interesting and funny story about these guys all coming together and pulling off a kind of stunt. The brief was very clear, let's have some madness on set, and let's make sure we entertain people. I'm looking forward to the next big schedule we'll have in March." He also disclosed that there are some wild scenes featuring him and Tusshar Kapoor.

Director Ahmed Khan helms Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released on December 20 this year. The film promises an exciting cinematic experience, and fans cannot wait to see the magic of this amazing cast on the big screens.

ALSO READ: 7 best Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan movies that are hard to miss