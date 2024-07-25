Janhvi Kapoor recalls having 7 plates of cheesecake at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding; refused to share with Ananya Panday

Janhvi Kapoor, with her outfit, moves and pretty much everything became one of the major highlights of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress revealed how she enjoyed the celebrations and that she also didn’t share any cheesecake with Ananya Panday.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of attending the recent Ambani wedding

“It was just a lot of fun”, the Mili actress said adding that while the grand celebration might have looked like a bunch of actors simply showing up and dancing, there was a ‘lot of love in the room’. Janhvi said that everyone present there was genuinely rooting for the love story that she personally saw over the last few years.

“It just was very emotional. For me at least to see the celebration of their union. It was a beautiful, beautiful wedding,” Janhvi added.

Janhvi Kapoor and her Cheesecake Saga

When the actress was asked what she ate during the wedding, Janhvi admitted that there was amazing food and she had seven plates of cheesecake on the Haldi day. Kapoor added, “And at one point Ananya said, can I have one? And I said, no.”

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Ulajh. Other than Janhvi, the spy thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles.

How does Janhvi Kapoor deal with trolls and hatred?

Recently during an interview with Mashable India, the Dhadak debutant was asked the same to which she said she doesn’t take herself seriously. Janhvi said that in the current ongoing social media culture, even if someone is a public figure or not, the chances of them getting trolled or criticized are quite parallel. According to Janhvi, in these cases, “Don't give yourself too much importance”.

Janhvi feels no one should think that they are the only ones being targeted with hatred and trolling but rather take it with a pinch of salt and move on as she perfectly sums it up, “It’s not that serious.”

Janhvi Kapoor further opined that the things because of which people are praising her right now, might troll her for the same later and she cannot cry about it. “The way you look at yourself is more important,” the 27-year-old explained.

The Roohi actress is not heading towards a typical career graph but chooses filtered projects that align with her heart. Janhvi admitted that looking at the box office, there have been more misses than hits for her solely because of the nature of the high-risk films she chose. “But I feel that my growth as an artist has been more gratifying than it would’ve been had I picked the easier route,” Ms Kapoor said.

On the work front

Janhvi will soon make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. The action drama also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in key roles and will hit the theatres in September 2024. She then has Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty where Kapoor will star alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. This Dharma-backed movie will be released on April 18, 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next Ulajh is releasing in theatres on August 2. Give it a watch as soon as it arrives and share your reviews with us @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears.

