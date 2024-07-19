Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are 'very enthusiastic and hardworking', says Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding choreographer

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on July 12 and it was indeed a celebration for the century to witness. While the star’s presence was evident in all the functions across, the Sangeet ceremony saw a sea of celebrations shaking their leg on the dance floor.

The wedding choreographer of the Ambanis, Sanjay Shetty, has now spoken to Zoom and spilled the beans about what went behind putting up the mega show.

Ambani’s choreographer talks about Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara’s performance

The group performance by Bollywood divas Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan garnered massive attention online. Talking about the same, Sanjay said, "They all are very enthusiastic and hard-working.” He revealed despite having a small portion, Sara rehearsed at least 10 times.

Shetty called Janhvi his favorite and noted that she is exactly like her mother and actress Sridevi. “In fact, Ananya Panday is also really good,” the choreographer added.

What was the Ambani family’s briefing for the wedding choreographer?

Sanjay Shetty revealed that ever since the ideation, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were very clear that this wasn’t a celebrity sangeet. “Celebrities are just like our family.” Because there were already a lot of celebrity performances during Jamnagar festivities, this one was planned more for the family as per Shetty.

The choreographer revealed that everyone was very comfortable and receptive to whatever selections of songs and steps were made for them. He gave an example of choosing the Kudmayi song for the emotional dance sequence of Radhika’s mom Shaila Merchant and her friends.

He recalled Nita Ambani instructing him, "Sanjay, it's only about our family, warmth hona chahiye, soft hona chahiye, and people should enjoy it." That’s the choreographer planned everything including the Ambani family’s viral performance of Om Shanti Om song. Sanjay made sure he went easy on the family as they had their own style and were neither celebrities nor dancers.

Son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre and their several months-long festivities were concluded with a reception on July 14.

