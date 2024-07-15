Ulajh star Janhvi Kapoor has an EPIC reaction to reporter asking about her marriage plans; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles. Earlier today (July 15), during the preview of the film, the actress was confronted about her wedding plans and her reaction to the same is epic.

Is Janhvi Kapoor making her wedding announcement soon?

Kapoor’s day started with the 24-year-old taking to her Instagram stories and writing, “Guys!! I have a secret. Can’t wait to share it with you! Stay tuned for more (hourglass emoji).” When she arrived for her film’s preview, the actress was asked by a reporter whether it was some wedding news. Janhvi Kapoor was quick to react and said, "Are you mad?"

Nudged further about what’s the secret, she said, “You’ll get to know tomorrow (July 16).” Watch the video here:-

For the unversed, Janhvi has been dating Shikhar Pahariya for several years now. The duo are often seen together hanging out, attending events, and visiting temples and it doesn’t seem to be a secret anymore. Recently while speaking to Mirchi Plus, Janhvi called Shikhar her support system.

She also revealed that Pahariya has been in her life since they were 15 or 16 and that they are very close. Janhvi added, “I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We've been each other's support system, almost as if we've raised each other."

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. The couple dated quite some time back in time but had parted ways before rebounding again. And ever since then it’s a beautiful forever they are looking ahead at.

More about Ulajh

Ulajh is a spy thriller directed by Sudhanshu Saria and bankrolled by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. It revolves around a young IFS officer who holds a legacy of patriots in her family and gets entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far away from her home. The movie will hit the theatres on August 2, 2024.

