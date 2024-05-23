Janhvi Kapoor recalls when dad Boney Kapoor caught her sneaking boy out of her window; here’s what happened next

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently recalled a funny anecdote about being caught by her dad, Boney Kapoor, sneaking a boy out of her room window. The actress also reminisced about how her dad won over Sridevi and shared one of his daily habits. Scroll down to read more!

Janhvi Kapoor recounted on Mashable India’s YouTube channel a time when she tried to be sneaky but ended up getting caught by her father on CCTV. She described driving past her old house in Mumbai, which was the first house her late mother Sridevi had bought in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she had once snuck someone into the house and, not wanting them to leave through the front door, asked them to jump out. She had her car, a tall Lexus, parked nearby and suggested they jump onto it and roll off. The person did as she asked, but her father saw the entire episode on the CCTV camera and confronted her, asking what she was doing. To prevent any more such incidents, he installed a grill outside her room window.

Additionally, Janhvi shared a humorous detail that when she instructed the boy to jump out the window onto the car, she didn't realize her driver was inside the vehicle at the time. She chose not to name the boy involved.

She also reminisced about a story her father, Boney Kapoor, had shared with her about the lengths he went to woo her mother, Sridevi. Boney had once jumped out of a hotel window while visiting Sridevi, which made her laugh and convinced him that he had won her over. When asked if Boney often recounted this story, Janhvi said that he likes to reminisce every night after 10 pm, especially when music channels start playing old songs. It has become his favorite thing to do, as he often looks at her and starts with, “you know, your mom and me…”

Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. After this, she'll move to Ulajh, which will release on July 5. She will also be seen in the upcoming much-awaited film Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan.