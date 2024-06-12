Diljit Dosanjh says ‘Panjabi aagye oyee’ as he announces debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; Kareena Kapoor goes ‘ufff’, fans hail ‘GOAT’

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved stars globally. The Jatt & Juliet 3 actor has been on his professional high after collaborating with global sensations like Sia and sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran. He also turned heads after performing on the Coachella stage. Guess the GOAT singer is unstoppable as he is all set to debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

The announcement attracted reactions from his co-stars including Kareena Kapoor, Neeru Bajwa, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Today, on June 12, a while back, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and broke major news to his fans. The latest post revealed that the Punjabi singer-turned-actor is all set to grace the popular chat show, The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon this week.

The first picture was a collage featuring the Crew star and Fallon followed by a slide that mentioned his name along with other guests lined up along with Eddie Murphy, Matty Matheson, and Kevin Costner among others.

Making the big announcement, Diljit proudly mentioned, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD”. He also added his track, GOAT in the background.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more react to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, Diljit’s Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t stop gushing over. Expressing her happiness over the same, she wrote, “Ufffff,” followed by two party-popper and red-heart emojis. Responding to her, Diljit quipped, “@kareenakapoorkhan Sadi Tan Kareena Hee An (accompanied by smiling face with halo and folded hand emoji)”

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor, Neeru Bajwa and Neha Dhupia among others also reacted to the post.

Fans' reaction to the post

Hands down, the announcement also sent a gush of excitement amongst fans. A fan wrote, “Will Diljit Talk in English ? Or Jimmy wall talk in Punjabi ? Nation wants to know,” another fan commented, “HELL YEAHHHH Hollywood takeoverrrr chakde,” while a third fan remarked, “Hollywood is not far from you now i think next move of diljit will be hollywood movie..”

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

On the professional front, Diljit was recently seen in Crew co-starring Tabu, Kareena Kapor, and Kriti Sanon. He is currently gearing up for his Punjabi film, Jatt & Juliet 3 co-starring Neeru Bajwa. Additionally, he also has Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2 in the pipeline, which will co-star Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

