4 Janhvi Kapoor-approved vacay outfits to bring on the bling and sass to your beach vibe

Were you planning to hit the sandy shores for your summer vacation? Then it's time to update your wardrobe with stunning beach outfits. For ultimate inspiration, B-town’s fashion icon Janhvi Kapoor never disappoints. Whether you’re seeking sizzling bikini options or date night dresses, her bold sensibility and trendsetting choices will take your vacay style to the next level.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into 4 head-turning looks from Janhvi’s beach diaries that will inspire you to add statement-making outfits to your suitcase for your next coastal getaway.

Janhvi Kapoor goes barefoot in a tropical floral bikini and sarong set

The Ulajh actress posed barefoot in scenic settings of the Maldives, donning an orange and white floral two-piece bikini and a sarong set. Her bralette top had a sleeveless, strappy style, a square neckline, and a scallop trim hem. Janhvi wrapped her waist with the matching mini sarong, which was secured with an ornate gold buckle that instantly elevated her floral set.

The Dhadak starlet’s playful co-ord captured the essence of tropical summer and looked effortlessly put together. With her lush tresses open and wind-swept and her skin sun-kissed, Janhvi sported minimal makeup and enhanced her eyes with fine eyeliner and fluttery lashes.

Janhvi’s white cut-out backless dress is ideal for a dreamy date night by the beach

A sultry dress is a must-have for a vacation wardrobe, especially for those romantic date nights by the ocean. To lounge by the sea, Janhvi chose a white ribbed dress with daring cut-outs from the resort-wear label Retrofete. Radiant under the moonlight, her strappy bodycon dress has a sensuous plunging V neckline, with cut-outs on the midriff, as well as a backless detail.

The Bawaal actress brought a pop of color to her white-hot ensemble with turquoise blue earrings. Her touseled salt and sea-kissed curls and rose-tinted glam with blushed cheeks and pink pout added to the allure of her nighttime beach look.

Janhvi’s sequinned scarf top with denim shorts is a perfect party-ready look

Scarf tops are all about bringing the boho-chic vibe to your beachwear, and a sequinned one like Janhvi is perfect for a glitzy beach party. Her metallic pink sequinned scarf top is encrusted with sparkling teardrop-shaped stones and lace appliques. She contrasted the blingy top by pairing it with blue denim shorts with frayed edges.

Leaving her beachy waves loose, Janhvi glammed up with glitter eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, rosy blush, and glossy pink pout. The leading lady of Milli kept her accessories minimal and opted for a delicate yet blingy pair of earrings.

Janhvi is the belle of the beach in a blue bikini top, denim skirt, and beaded necklace

Whether you're building sandcastles or strolling along the shorelines, Janhvi’s cerulean blue ribbed bikini top, paired with an acid-washed mini denim skirt is perfect for soaking in the sun. The frayed denim skirt is a chic cover-up for her bikini and adds a laidback charm to her beach outfit.

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress let her natural beauty shine, keeping her glowing skin bare and her hair center-parted in wavy tresses. With an ode to island fashion, she completed her bright blue look by accessorizing with a multi-hued gold beaded necklace.

No matter what your itinerary looks like, these vacay-ready outfits will make sure you stay fabulous every step of the way. Bookmark these stylish picks of Janhvi Kapoor if you want to channel your inner Bollywood diva on your beach vacation.

Which beach outfit of Janhvi Kapoor’s are you in love with? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

