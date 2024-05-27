Janhvi Kapoor visits mom Sridevi's 'favorite place' Muppathanam temple in Chennai for 1st time; Varun Dhawan reacts

In a relatively short time, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a notable mark with her impressive performances. Currently, she eagerly awaits the release of her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Engaged in promoting the film across various cities, she recently visited Muppathanam temple in Chennai, a cherished place of her late mother, ahead of the film's premiere.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Sridevi’s favorite place in Chennai

Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by Sridevi's cousin Maheshwari Ayyappan, paid a visit to a temple in Chennai. This temple held special significance for Sridevi. Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a photo of their visit.

In the post, Janhvi expressed that the temple was her mother's favorite spot in Chennai. Adorned in a stunning floral saree lehenga, Janhvi radiated beauty and joy, honoring her mother's cherished traditions.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, "Visited Muppathanam temple for the first time. mummas most favorite place to visit in Chennai."

Varun Dhawan reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s post

Upon sharing the picture, Varun Dhawan promptly took to the comment section to react. He humorously wrote, "Masi whose actually your sister," referring to Sridevi's cousin who was photographed with the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor on adopting religious practices after Sridevi’s death

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the impact of her mother's sudden passing and how it prompted her to adopt religious practices. In an interview with The Lallantop, she said, "She believed in things like, ‘certain activities should be done on specific dates,’ ‘don’t cut hair on Fridays as it will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from entering the house,’ and ‘avoid wearing black on Fridays.’ I never believed in such superstitions. However, after she passed away, I started believing in them, maybe even too much."

For the unversed, Janhvi is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. She has a younger sister named Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 due to an accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi made her debut in the film industry with the release of Dhadak in theaters in July 2019. In her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, she will portray the role of a cricketer. The film is set to hit theaters on May 31st.

