Janhvi Kapoor recalls Karan Johar giving her scenes from Jab We Met and more for homework: ‘He was just gauging me’

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood currently. She is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao which is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions apart from other big labels.

In a recent interview with News 18, the actress spoke about her first few interactions with KJo and how she was in talks for another Dharma film before her debut film Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her first few interactions with Karan Johar

While talking about her first interaction with Karan Johar which happened before she started shooting for Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor recalled that she used to meet him on and off at social events but her first proper interaction with the director was at his office. She could not remember if she had signed Dhadak by then but she admitted that there was a conversation about her doing another Dharma film.

The Mili star further added that she would go to his office once every week and he would give her a scene. KJo was working on Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil back then.

Janhvi revealed that he would give his then-AD Sharan Sharma scenes to print from films like Jab We Met, Kapoor & Sons, and more and give them to her. “As homework, I had to learn it and come and audition for Karan although he never referred to it as an audition. I think he was just gauging me,” the actress said.

Describing Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she does not feel he is intimidating but he has a very ‘strong and vibrant’ personality. She further added that she has always noticed him taking a stand for what is correct and she has always appreciated that in him.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

The actress is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the movie, she is playing a cricketer. She will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan for which she has already begun shooting.

