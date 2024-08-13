Javed Akhtar confirms reunion with Salim Khan for 'ek picture'; says 'iss zamane mein toh bohot hi zyada...'

The trailer for the documentary series Angry Young Men was released on August 13, 2024. The series focuses on the legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, celebrated as one of the most iconic pairs in Indian cinema. Their collaboration, which began in the 1970s, transformed Bollywood with groundbreaking scripts and memorable dialogues. Now, four decades since their last project together, Javed hinted at the trailer launch that the duo might reunite for one more film and also mentioned that the prices would be higher than before.

During the trailer launch, Akhat stated, "We are going to write now. I have spoken to Salim, ek picture hum aur likh de. Uss zamane mein bhi humari price zyada thi, iss zamane mein toh bohot bhi zyada hogi. Woh dekh lijiyega. (we will write one more film. Even back then, our price was high, and in today's time, it will be even higher. Just wait and see.)

A 2:43 mins trailer showcases real-life chronicles of the legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The clip opens with Salman expressing unprecedented "nervousness," followed by remarks from Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya Bachchan, Yash, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and others, who discuss the legendary writers.

During the interaction, Zoya mentioned that the duo worked on 24 films, with 22 of them being blockbusters. Salim, in a light-hearted comment, expressed his belief that after watching their work, Hollywood should be calling him to say they were short of stars. Aamir Khan elaborated on their significance, noting that people would flock to watch films simply because of their names.

Akhtar also discusses the reactions they encountered when people were astonished by the writers insisting on receiving their credits. The docuseries will explore the journey of the legendary writers, highlighting their work on iconic films.

Salim-Javed, celebrated for their work on classics like Deewar, Sholay, and Zanjeer, revolutionized the action genre with their incisive and impactful storytelling. Their partnership not only shaped cinematic history but also inspired numerous writers and filmmakers.

Their significant box office successes include blockbusters that set new standards for storytelling and dominated the Indian film industry during their time. Angry Young Men will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2024.

