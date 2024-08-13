Angry Young Men Trailer: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and others give peek into the ‘hottest writing Jodi’ of Salim-Javed

The highly-awaited trailer of Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story is out. The eagerly-awaited docu-series is a collaboration between Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. The three-part series aims to celebrate the formidable creative partnership and legacy of the writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. A couple of days after announcing its release date, August 20, the makers unveiled the trailer in an event in Mumbai.

A …min trailer showcases real life chronicles of legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Watch the full trailer here:

Soon after the trailer was released, fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement over the series.

It is worth-mentioning that the first look poster of the much-anticipated documentary was unveiled on Saturday. It featured both the legendary writers and poster exuded ther timeless charisma. It was also announced that the show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2024.

The project marks the first-ever collaboration between Salim Khan's son, Salman Khan, and Javed Akhtar's children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

