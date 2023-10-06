Jawan director Atlee opens up about Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic monologue from movie: ‘I’m just describing…’

Jawan, the mass actioner that hit the theatres in September, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in its leading man Shah Rukh Khan's acting career. The project, which marked the Bollywood directorial debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, has also garnered attention with the epic monologue mouthed by King Khan's character Azad Rathore, in the climax.

As expected, the monologue touched the audiences deeply, thanks to the brilliant performance by leading man Shah Rukh Khan, and powerful lines penned by dialogue writer Sumit Arora. During his recent appearance at the India Today Conclave, director Atlee extensively spoke about idea behind creating the climax of Jawan, and the much-loved monologue.