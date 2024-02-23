Jaya Bachchan REVEALS she wanted to join army but wasn’t accepted: ‘I was very disappointed’

Navya Naveli Nanda is back with the second season of her podcast What The Hell Navya. In the recently dropped fourth season, we see her brother Agastya Nanda joining Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan on the couch. As they spoke about the changing stereotypes about men and society’s bias towards women, the veteran actress revealed that she wanted to join the army. Read on to know more!

Jaya Bachchan revealed she wanted to join the army

As customary, Jaya Bachchan, along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda graced her granddaughter’s podcast show Navya Naveli Nanda. During their conversation, Shweta spoke about the strict gender stereotypes that were present, back in the day. She said, “There were certain courses that women took in college versus what men took in college. And it would be odd if a man was sitting and the woman would be driving. Today, that’s not there and we have really progressed.”

Adding to her point, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress said that she also wanted to join the armed forces. But at that time, women were admitted for the same. She divulged, “I remember a time when I was very disappointed because I wanted to join the army. At that time, they did not admit women, except as a nurse.”

This is when Agastya Nanda stated, “I've grown up around very strong, very opinionated women who said everything they wanted and did whatever they wanted. So, I grew up in a very different environment so my thought process is different.” In the latest episode of Season 2, the three celebrities who belong to different decades share their two cents about how society evolved over the years when it came to providing equal opportunities to men and women. The Archies actor Agastya Nanda also joined them in the discussion.

Jaya Bachchan’s work front

Ever since Jaya Bachchan was a child, she has been associated with the Indian film industry. Her first screen role as an adult came in 1971 with the drama film Guddi. Since then, the actress has been part of many commercially successful films, the latest being Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

