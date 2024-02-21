What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Agastya Nanda joins; calls Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and sister 'same person'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda returned with the new season of her show, What The Hell Navya. At this point, the show transitioned from its podcast format to an immersive video series. Navya, along with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, already won the hearts of fans with the captivating three episodes. A new promo was unveiled a while ago, and we can see Agastya Nanda as a surprise guest.

Agastya Nanda joins What The Hell Navya 2 new episode

On February 21, the official handle of the show What The Hell Navya made a collaborative post with Navya Naveli Nanda to unveil a new promo for its fourth episode. Navya has been teasing fans that there would be a surprise guest, and fans guessed it right as Agastya Nanda joined the new episode. The new promo unveils Agastya having a fun conversation with his grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and sister Navya. They also discussed serious topics.

In the new promo video, Navya can be heard telling Agastya, "You're the man in the room." The Archies star was also discussing a topic like masculinity. Shweta Bachchan said, "Agastya, I didn't realize you were so wise."

Agastya then said, "I've grown up around very strong, very opinionated women, and you are all watered-down versions of each other. You all are the same person."

Have a look at the new promo:

The caption for the promo reads, "Serving you the usual trio with a side of Agastya in Episode 4. Out tomorrow at 7pm! Do not miss it!"

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

The first three episodes of What The Hell Navya Season 2 centered on captivating discussions surrounding women in the workplace and matters of love and beauty-related topics, respectively. It premiered on February 1st, and the show will continue to be streamed weekly. Viewers can catch each new installment on Navya Nanda's YouTube channel.

Agastya Nanda's work front

According to reports, Sriram Raghavan has cast Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal in the movie Ikkis. Dharmendra will portray his father, M L Khetarpal. Reportedly, the young actor has attended acting workshops with Sriram and received specialized training from acting coaches to refine his body language and embody the character of India's revered war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

