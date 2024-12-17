Jeetendra dances with bestie Rakesh Roshan at his 50th wedding anniversary proving bromance knows no age; WATCH

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor marked half a century of love with a grand celebration at their Mumbai home, surrounded by daughter Ekta Kapoor and numerous celebrities. In a viral video, the actor is seen sharing a lively dance with his close friend Rakesh Roshan, showing that bromance only gets better with age – a moment you can’t miss!

Rakesh Roshan joined Jeetendra at his 50th anniversary celebration, and the duo set the dance floor on fire. Ekta’s friend Mushtaq Sheikh shared behind-the-scenes glimpses, with their dance taking center stage. The pair’s synchronized moves were a beautiful sight, giving off major friendship goals.

The video also featured Ekta Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Krystle D'Souza, and others, all dancing and soaking in the joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Love will always triumph. Celebrating 50 years of S&J.”

Commenting on the video, Krystle dropped emojis with heart-shaped eyes. One of the fans commented on the post, “Wow incredible dance by Jitendra Kapoor.” A comment read, “Very Beautiful Dance n Celebrations.”

One of the users also wrote, “Happy Golden Jubilee wedding anniversary To both of you Mr. Ravi Kapoor and Mrs.Shobha Kapoor.” Another wrote, “So lovely jitu sir my love my fav all of.”

In another video shared by Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra and Krystle Dsouza delivered a special performance, followed by Jeetendra and Shobha exchanging garlands. They recreated the traditional varmala ceremony from weddings with the family cheering and throwing rose petals.

A three-tier vanilla cake, inscribed with “Happy 50th Anniversary,” was cut to celebrate the milestone. Other stars present at the celebration included Anil Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Jeetendra began his Bollywood journey with Geet Gaya Paththaro Ne (1964) and became a sensation with his iconic songs in Farz (1967). He tied the knot with Shobha in 1974, and together they have two children, Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor. The couple also enjoys the joy of being grandparents to Lakshya and Ravie.

