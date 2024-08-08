‘It’s 888, make a wish’: Ridhi Dogra urges fans to find inner strength on Lions Gate Portal; Meiyang Chang reacts

Ridhi Dogra recently took to social media to post a string of pictures containing pictures of herself as well as certain quotes and teachings from Vedanta Philosophy. The caption included a motivational message for her fans on the day of Lions Gate Portal.

Since it is 8 August 2024, it is considered the day of manifestation where the day, month, and the sum of the year are the same, i.e., 888. On this day whatever one manifests for himself or herself from the universe comes true.

Ridhi Dogra emphasised the power and beauty of the universe which eventually falls for the brave and kind hearts. The post is about finding inner strength and hope, even when life feels tough and dark. It talks about how each person has their own journey, with both good and bad times.

The key message is that the universe is always ready to support and bless us, but it requires us to keep believing, even when things seem hopeless. Ridhi has also expressed the decision to stay positive, focus on aligning with the universe, and not let negative feelings take over.

The actor believes true success is about the connection between your soul and the universe, and the light you bring into the world. Ridhi also wishes for both you and themselves to recognize and embrace that inner light. By the end of the message, Ridhi Dogra asked everyone to make a wish on 888.

The comment section of Ridhi’s post was quite a delight to watch as many fans felt motivated after reading the message. Out of all the comments, actor and singer Meiyang Chang’s comment was most noteworthy as he pointed out a quote written by Ridhi in the post that said, “To align rather than manipulate. To harmonise rather than be miserable.” Chang thanked Ridhi for this quote as he found it to be very powerful. Her fans too expressed how strong, positive, and compelling her entire post was.

Ridhi Dogra posted a string of pictures where she was wearing a yellow dress and she was sitting comfortably with a bright smile on her face.

Over the years, Ridhi Dogra has excelled in her roles as Nusrat in Jio Cinema's Asur, Astha in Alt Balaji's The Married Woman, Priya in Star Plus's Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, and Nisha in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa. She has also appeared on reality TV, participating in Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

