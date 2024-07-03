WATCH: Walking down memory lane to when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed a year; Nostalgia hits hard to a 20-year old Ekta Kapoor and fans

The TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor always credits the television shows that changed her life and also changed the dynamics of how they were viewed. Kapoor has always given credit to shows like Kyunki Saas BHi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Kasauti Zindagii Kay for receiving a lot of appreciation and love from the viewers.

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to share her thoughts on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as the show completed twenty-four years. She dropped an interesting video too.

Ekta Kapoor on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, completing 24 years

Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of a one-year celebration from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The producer of the show can be seen appearing in it for a special video to celebrate its anniversary. In her post, Kapoor mentioned that she was 20 years old when the video was shot.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "24 years ago a show changed my life! This video is when it completed a year ago! Thanku @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy @amarupadhyay_official n many others! Thanku @sameern @starplus n mavericks Raju bhai n Vipul’s bhai n anil Nagpal ! Thanku @niveditabasu @tanusridgupta !! Thanku audience !!!"

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post on 24 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:



Ekta Kapoor further added, "This video was when I was -20 years old! Oooooooooh, so tempted to get oxempicked." Kapoor loved how she looked in the video and expressed being tempted to lose some weight.

Apart from the above-mentioned shows, Ekta Kapoor has many other popular TV shows to her credit, which include Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin, among others.

