John Abraham says he makes films according to his ‘aukaat’; reveals producers don’t respond to messages: ‘Till today, they don’t have faith in me’

John Abraham has been in showbiz for over 25 years now but he still finds it difficult to convince producers that he has all that it takes. During his recent appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast show, the 51-year-old shared the same and also detailed how many times, studio heads ignored his messages.

Despite being the brain behind films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, and Batla House, according to John Abraham, “Till today I have to convince studio heads that this is a different film and please fund my process. Till today they don’t have 100 percent faith and they tell me that the budget is too much.”

Abraham also ousted himself from the clan of actors that charges much more than the movie’s budget sometimes and proudly acknowledged that his fees don’t put a load on any film. The Pathaan actor believes in the profit-based model where actors get paid based on the movie’s earnings. “Toh meri jo aukaat hai, jo mera standard hai, I make films according to that. I am very proud of my content,” John asserted.

ALSO READ: Vedaa: Makers of John Abraham, Sharvari starrer issue official statement over non-clearance from CBFC: ‘It’s our earnest request…’

John in the same conversation revealed that he doesn’t use WhatsApp and when he sends out an SMS to people, “they don’t respond to me. I don’t get a reply for very long.” The actor recalled how a studio head has promised to circle back 4.5 months but is yet to respond. Abraham added, “I don’t feel bad but I deserve one reply. I believe that if people believe me a little, I would want to try and change Indian cinema a little.”

Advertisement

On the work front, John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his film Vedaa alongside Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is arriving in theatres on August 15 this year. Further during the interview, John also spoke about his forthcoming films Tehran and Diplomat.

“I want to make entertaining films and something in geopolitics because I am interested in that. I want to package them (his next two) in an interesting way and show it to the audience,” John shared.

ALSO READ: John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares rare, unseen family PICS with ‘dad and daddy’ in special Father’s Day post