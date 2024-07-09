4 Sharvari Wagh movies and series that prove she’s Bollywood’s next big thing

Sharvari Wagh has got all eyes on her with her recent performance in horror-comedy Munjya which proved to be her breakout role. From being an assistant director to now being the leading lady, the 28-year-old has come quite far and the below Sharvari Wagh movies and series are proof of it.

4 Sharvari Wagh movies and series that make her a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood

1. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, Siddhant Chaturvedi

IMDb Rating: 4.1

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. The story revolves around the original con-couple, Rakesh (Saif Ali Khan) and Vimmi (Rani Mukerji), who are now living a domesticated life. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when a new pair of con artists, Kunal (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Sonia (Sharvari Wagh), start using their old aliases, Bunty and Babli, to carry out heists. The film follows the hilarious cat-and-mouse chase between the two couples, leading to a series of entertaining and unexpected events.

Sharvari Wagh makes a remarkable debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with her vibrant and confident portrayal of Sonia. Her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi is electric, bringing a fresh energy to the film. Sharvari's performance stands out as she effortlessly matches the seasoned actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, proving her potential as a leading actress in showbiz.

This film is significant as it marks Sharvari Wagh's debut in Bollywood and despite the mixed reviews for the film itself, the diva’s performance was widely appreciated, creating a foot for her as a promising new face in the industry.

2. Maharaj

Cast: Junaid Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Maharaj is a historical drama set in pre-independent India and follows the story of a revolutionary journalist played by Junaid Khan who questions a powerful spiritual leader’s extreme control over his followers. Sharvari Wagh plays a key role as a close confidante of Khan who later also fell in love with him. The movie chronicles the Maharaj Libel Case that happened in reality back in 1862.

Sharvari Wagh as Viraaj delivered a powerful performance in the film and her character was filled with depth and conviction. Her portrayal of a determined journalist is both inspiring and moving. Maharaj indeed stands out for its historical significance and Sharvari's exceptional performance. Pinkvilla rated the movie 3.5 and labeled Maharaj as a compelling drama that stays with you long after it ends.

3. Munjya

Cast: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: In theatres

The story of Munjya revolves around a young man who visits his native village in Konkan. There, he uncovers a family secret related to a vengeful spirit called Munjya. This evil creature is determined to get married, and the young man must fight to protect himself and his love from Munjya’s clutches. The film combines humor, chaos, and terror in this supernatural comedy horror adventure.

Sharvari Wagh delivers a never-seen-before performance in this one. Her natural acting style and on-screen charisma make her character both engaging and intriguing. Sharvari's ability to convey a range of emotions, from humor to vulnerability makes it a delightful watch. Don’t miss her adorable on-screen chemistry with Abhay.

4. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, T. J. Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhary

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is a historical drama series that narrates the story of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during World War II. The series follows the journey of soldiers who fought against British colonial rule in India.

Sharvari Wagh plays the role of Maya, a young woman who joins the army to fight for her country's freedom, and her character's arc brings a mix of determination, patriotism, and emotional depth to the series. She brings a sense of authenticity and passion to the character, making it one of her most compelling performances.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye stands out as a critical project in Sharvari's career. Her performance in this series not only earned her recognition but also showcased her versatility as an actress capable of handling intense and layered roles.

Sharvari is undeniably a rising star in Bollywood, with each project adding a new dimension to her acting repertoire. Watching Sharvari Wagh movies and series is not just about enjoying a good story but also witnessing the growth of a remarkable actress.

